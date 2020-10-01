LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools wants families to pick whether their children return to classrooms once they reopen or continue learning remotely.
Families’ choices will help JCPS plan for a gradual reopening of schools starting in late-October if local COVID-19 case numbers drop. They can make their selections of either in-person or virtual instruction on an online form from the district, released Thursday.
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted Tuesday to continue distance learning, but Kentucky’s largest school district may reopen starting Oct. 22 depending on local COVID-19 data, according to a presentation from JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio.
Pollio has said COVID-19 incidence and testing positivity rates must show consistent declines before he recommends resuming in-person instruction.
His plan calls for elementary students to return Oct. 22 followed by sixth- and ninth-grade students on Oct. 29 and all other students on Nov. 2.
JCPS will need to comply with state health guidelines if schools reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as requiring masks for students and staff, health screens upon entry and frequent sanitation of surfaces.
“No decision has been made about when our buildings will reopen, but we have to make sure all of the necessary resources are in place to support all learning options available to families,” Pollio said in a statement Thursday.
Families will be able to change their picks later, according to a district news release. Pollio said Tuesday that the district expects between 30% and 50% of families to choose distance learning for their children.
