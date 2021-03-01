LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An assistant principal with Jefferson County Public Schools is going above and beyond to reconnect with students before they head back to the classroom.
Michael Ice is the assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School. His passion is to teach, love and inspire.
"My favorite part of the job is the students themselves and their families and the memories that we create together," Ice said.
Mr. Ice is known for taking his lessons to new heights with a sense of humor.
"From dressing up as Elsa, to doing dances on YouTube. It's just Mr. Ice," parent Michelle Powell said.
After being away from his students for about year, Ice said he felt the need to reconnect with them and their parents in person before school doors open again.
"I thought why not try to do something a little normal because we haven't had a normal year," he said.
Just before Valentine's Day and during the Super Bowl, Ice rented out a movie theater to give parents and students a chance to watch movies socially distanced, but together.
Then, he decided he wanted to do something bigger.
"It does take money. So yes, I was able to afford lots of things, but my friends wanted to help me. They saw what I was doing with the movies," Ice said.
After receiving generous donations, he came up with the money to rent out the Kentucky Science Center for a couple of hours Monday afternoon and invited 150 of his current and former students and their parents to have some fun and interact with one another.
"I love that Mr. Ice," parent Amy Schuster said. "You know he loves these kids, and he really has made an effort to keep people connected during this whole thing. So I felt like if there was anything we were going to be able to do and be able to do it safely, this was probably one of those things."
"I think they missed getting out and seeing friends. This is the first time we've done anything as a family," Powell said.
For many families, it was their first time gathering with others outside of their quarantine bubble.
Students and parents said the event was exactly what they needed as they prepare to return to in-person instruction.
