LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to close one school and build several new ones.
The school board unanimously approved the controversial facilities plan that includes building three new elementary schools and a middle school.
The district will close Gilmore Lane Elementary at the end of this school year.
A new middle school will be built in east Louisville, along with new elementary schools on West Broadway, South Dixie, and Newburg Road.
