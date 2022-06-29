LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio earned high marks in his 2021-22 performance evaluation unanimously approved Tuesday by the Jefferson County Board of Education.
Pollio earned "exemplary" ratings in strategic leadership, cultural leadership and collaborative leadership and "accomplished" ratings in instructional leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership and influential leadership. Those are the two highest ratings in the board’s evaluation.
The board awarded Pollio — who earns $276,000 annually in base salary — a $5,000 bonus based on his performance. He intends to donate that payment to a fund being created to support parent-teacher associations and booster clubs for schools in the district’s new "choice zones" in the updated student assignment plan, according to JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert.
"Dr. Pollio has adeptly and strategically navigated the first in-person school year during the Covid pandemic," the board wrote in its evaluation of Pollio’s strategic leadership.
"Despite lingering obstacles created by the pandemic, Dr. Pollio pushed an aggressive agenda this year to make major positive changes that included the Student Assignment Plan, a revised and revamped security plan, opening of the first Elev8 Center and competency-based grading."
The board wants to see some growth in certain areas, such as:
- Increase monitoring to ensure consistent instructional expectations and practices between JCPS schools and programs.
- Increase consideration of how the district can measure and evaluate instructional and learning outcomes for initiatives.
- Increase focus on reducing and eliminating barriers to student achievement.
- Continue partnering with the board to develop a shared approach on evaluating instructional success to overcome shortcomings of state and federal assessment and accountability metrics.
- Utilize new statutory curricular authority to provide appropriate curriculum to assist with closing achievement gaps.
- Explore efforts with community partners and early childhood providers to increase kindergarten readiness.
- Consider ways to improve employee burnout, fatigue and morale.
- Ensure consistency in implementing district initiatives through talent in coaching, leading and inspiring employees in leadership positions.
- Ensure consistency of vision and accountability among senior leadership staff to reduce obstacles to district initiatives.
- Cultivate relationships with subordinates that lead to the effective transfer of information and implementation of processes and district initiatives.
- Increase the district’s advocacy at the local, state and federal level to ensure that legislators are aware of how decisions negatively affect students and to champion policies, programs and funding to support learning and success.
- Ensure advocacy efforts include dialogue with local and state leaders when policies have adverse impacts on students, including challenging officials when decisions, or lack thereof, may have a negative impact on the district.
- Increase utilization of statewide influence and respect to garner support on key education policy issues.
