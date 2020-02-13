LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Board of Education member is under fire for comments she made during a meeting on Tuesday that some see as racially insensitive.
Board member Linda Duncan, who represents District 5, says she won't resign after being accused of being insensitive to the district's diverse cultural makeup in comments during that meeting.
She was critical of the district's attention to disproportional discipline handed down to minority students. Black students are about a third of the district's enrollment but has consistently represented about two-thirds of suspensions in recent school years.
"It's just a shame that there's this notion that everybody does things proportionate to the group that they belong to," she said Tuesday. "You can't prove that. If we did that with our basketball teams, they would look entirely different than they do right now. If we said, 'Oh well, our African Americans are only 37% of the population so therefore out basketball teams should only be 37% of the population.' These things just don't make sense."
After the comment, the Louisville Urban League tweeted, "It's time for JCPS board member Linda Duncan to be relieved of her duties. Her comments and attitude are not representative of a district desiring to embrace, educate and empower a student body as diverse as JCPS." The statement continues, "We don't want to be led by a board populated by the lowest standard bearers in matters of equity, inclusion, or disparity. The stakes are too high for our children, workforce and economy."
The statement is signed by Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds.
It's time for JCPS board member Linda Duncan to be relieved of her duties. Her comments and attitude are not representative of a district desiring to embrace, educate and empower a student body as diverse as @JCPSKY— Louisville Urban League (@LouisvilleUL) February 12, 2020
Duncan talked with WDRB and defended her comment.
"Tell me what I said that's inaccurate," she said. "If you can't tell me what I said that's inaccurate, then that's just bullying."
When asked if she planned to step down, she said she wouldn't.
"No, if someone can tell me what I said that's inaccurate, then I'll look at that," Duncan said.
Others on social media are also asking Duncan to resign.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.