LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Board of Education retreat Tuesday night at Central High School focused on equity and inclusion for students.
Dr. Roger Cleveland, from Eastern Kentucky University, gave a presentation to board members discussing socioeconomic equity, gender equity and racial equity.
Cleveland said schools can't just rely on giving students resources to help them achieve, but must also look at barriers that could disenfranchise students.
"We give kids a hot spot and give them a device during virtual learning, that's great, but that doesn't mean they're going to be successful because there could be other issues that they have to address and that's the systemic approach to equity and addressing this," he said.
He also said students need to feel a connection with the curriculum they're being taught.
"Every kid who walks into Central High School has a culture, every kid that goes to Shawnee, Seneca, wherever they're going to, they have a culture and good educators use those culture experiences to connect content and teach students," said Cleveland.
The second speaker at the retreat, University of Louisville professor Dr. Cedric Powell, spoke on topics including Critical Race Theory, or, CRT.
"It is a set of principals or theories that critique the structuralism in American society through laws, policies and systems that continue to oppress to this day," said Powell.
CRT is not taught in Jefferson County Public Schools' curriculum, but several opponents of CRT were kicked out of a recent JCPS board meeting after an outburst during the work session.
Powell said he watched the meeting.
"I must say it was disconcerting, and it's disconcerting really to come here to offer comments, even in this sparse auditorium, to have so much security just to have an engagement of ideas," he said, noting the near-empty auditorium at Central High School Tuesday night.
Late last month, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio told WDRB News, "I'm very concerned that the focus on this Critical Race Theory that racial equity is now falling under that umbrella and opponents are using racially equity as a part of Critical Race Theory.
"Racial equity is providing students what they need to be successful — we will never eliminate the achievement gap unless we have an intense focus on racial equity," he said.
Along with the retreat focused on equity and inclusion, the board released findings from its annual evaluation of Pollio.
The superintendent was praised for his leadership over the past year, the board saying his management helped the district overcome challenges during the pandemic.
Board members also commended Pollio for improving minority hiring, reducing teacher vacancies and looking into the future.
JCPS has a Board of Education meeting later this month on July 27. The first day of school for students is Aug. 11.
