LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville public schools could soon have naloxone on hand.
The drug, also known as Narcan, is used to help reverse an opioid overdose.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the Jefferson County Public Schools' Board of Education will vote on a policy change that would allow schools to start carrying it.
The district's Health Services Department would handle the distribution, maintenance and replacement of naloxone in all schools. It would also have to provide training on how to use it for school personnel.
