LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education will soon vote on new recommendations for how public comments will be heard during school board meetings.
Tuesday night, the district's Policy Committee met to discuss options to present to the board. The recommended option from the committee explains that students who want to address the board would get the opportunity to speak first. The option also allows for a maximum of 45 minutes for speakers to address the board about action items before items are voted on, and gives an additional 45 minutes at the end of meetings which allows time for comment about non-agenda items.
"Essentially we're still dedicating an hour and a half of a board meeting to public speakers, which I think you won't find any public government organizations anywhere that dedicates that much time," said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.
At this time, this is all still a recommendation from the committee. It is ultimately up to the school board to vote on.
"I know our board is committed to making sure that we hear public speakers and that's what this committee wrestled with, but we also need to make sure that our board can deal with the business that's so important for our schools moving forward," said Pollio.
There were at least two instances in 2021 where JCPS school board meetings were disrupted by outbursts from the crowd. One was during a work session in June, the other was during a board meeting in October. That October board meeting ended early and was rescheduled for a later day.
"It's become very difficult to get to that meeting if we are spending hours with public speakers and it may not have to do with what's on the board agenda," said Pollio.
The JCPS school board will vote on the presented option at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
