LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS says students who use and sell electronic cigarettes at school will be punished, but one board member says the rules don't go far enough.
Board member Chris Brady says the district isn't treating vaping with enough urgency and thinks it should be treated with the same seriousness as alcohol.
He wanted principals to have more options to punish students who sell e-cigarettes at school.
"Back when 27 of my community members died in a bus crash in Carrollton, we had students against drunk driving to change the culture in our schools. We're gonna need something like that now," he said. "Yes, there might not be 27 deaths that happen right this minute, but we're gonna have a whole lot more 40 years from now, because of what's going on in our schools right now."
At JCPS, students who are caught using e-cigarettes cannot be suspended. Those who are caught selling or distributing them can face up to a five-day suspension.
During a meeting Tuesday night, the school board voted on those punishments outlined in the new student handbook.
The district already had anti-tobacco policies, but this reflects Kentucky's new smoke free schools law, which bans all tobacco and vaping products at events and on school campuses.
Vaping punishments at JCPS are a step below the district's drug and alcohol policies, which call for up to 10-day suspensions.
Earlier this year, JCPS launched an anti-vaping campaign. The district says it acknowledges the problem, and plans to tackle it through more education and prevention measures.
These policies take effect next month at the beginning of the new school year.
