LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The W.E.B. DuBois Academy will gradually add high school classes after the Jefferson County Board of Education approved an expansion plan Tuesday.
The school board voted 6-0, with board member Chris Brady abstaining, to expand the middle school program with an Afrocentric curriculum to the 12th grade. A standing-room-only crowd of supporters cheered and applauded the final vote.
Supporters say DuBois has given students, particularly minorities, a greater sense of belonging in school.
Diane Porter, the school board’s chairwoman, said DuBois students deserve a sense of “stability.” The school is in its second year of operation and has just sixth- and seventh-grade classes now.
“The DuBois Academy has met a need that needed to be met in this district,” she said. “It has an amazing leadership, an amazing team and amazing students.”
Cordelia Hardin, chief financial officer for Jefferson County Public Schools, said the gradual expansion will ultimately cost the district about $5 million annually for more than 1,000 total students.
Jessica Dueñas, a founding teacher at DuBois and the 2019 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, said the school has made a difference in the lives of DuBois students and staff.
Not expanding DuBois to the 12th grade would be “an absolute injustice” since black students, particularly males, have been among the lowest performing student demographic in the district, state and nation, she said.
“How could we possibly release our young men back into schools who have not yet figured out a method to successfully teach them?” Dueñas asked the board. “… I’ve lost so many students, but I believe that at the DuBois Academy we won’t lose a single one if we’re allowed to keep them until they graduate.”
The board’s vote to expand the DuBois Academy comes a year ahead of a similar school geared toward females of color opens. The district named Rhonda Cosby as the first principal at that school, which will emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math instruction.
