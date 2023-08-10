LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus drivers for Jefferson County Public Schools said they are just as frustrated as some parents after what one driver described as a "disaster."
“We felt like last year was a disaster, but we actually would rather have last year’s first day other than yesterday (Wednesday)," said one driver.
The driver who spoke with WDRB asked to stay anonymous. He has been a bus driver for several years at JCPS.
He said part of the problem is drivers' first stop starting far away from the bus compound where they start their day.
WDRB mapped out two bus routes, one for Chenoweth Elementary and Rutherford Elementary.
For Chenoweth Elementary, the driver's route begins at the Blankenbaker Bus Compound - one of 13 compounds in the district - which is east of Anchorage.
Its first stop is around the Russel Neighborhood. It goes on to pick up students across the neighborhood and makes its final stops in the Germantown area. Then drives all the way back up to Chenoweth Elementary in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.
While students in West Louisville have the choice to attend their neighborhood school or somewhere else, drivers say there should be a better route.
"Maybe focus on the area and location of the compound I believe we may have a better success," a JCPS bus driver said. "I'm not saying it will be 100% successful, but it will be better than what's going on because you have drivers driving in an area they're familiar with instead of being all over the county."
On another route to Rutherford Elementary - in the Beechmont neighborhood - the driver begins at Burks Bus Compound, near Billtown Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The driver's first stop is 11 miles away on East Indian Trail and continues toward Old Louisville past Churchill Downs, dropping children off at Nichols Bus Compound, where children get on a second bus taking them to Rutherford Elementary.
One of the factors the driver said others are frustrated with is many morning and afternoon routes are not the same, which means drivers have more routes than last year, often in areas they've never driven. In turn, this makes students confused because their pick up and drop off trips are different.
"I'm stopping 65 kids taking up, holding up time making sure they're getting on the right bus to get home safely because they aren't the kids I picked up this morning," a JCPS bus driver said. "So even kids I was dropping off was asking me is this where you're going to pick me up tomorrow morning and 'I'm like sweetheart, sir, ma'am, I'm not your morning bus driver.'"
Another factor the bus driver said contributed to the "disaster" yesterday was the car pool lanes blocked bus drop off areas at the schools. That caused the drivers to fall behind on that route and their later routes as well.
JCPS drivers did spend today, Thursday, practicing their routes again, however, some said they know their routes. Its actually driving during rush hour times that caused further problems for the district.
