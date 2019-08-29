LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools says it has enough bus drivers to cover all routes this year, but some bus drivers say their schedules are so tight they have to speed.
When WDRB News nabbed 14 JCPS buses speeding through school zones on the very first day of class, the fastest going 17 miles an hour over the limit, there was an immediate reaction.
Christine Jones-Turner, who has driven a JCPS for the past four years, had this message for parents:
"I think they need to understand we're parents too," she said. "We want what's best for your kid."
Just one day after the WDRB News story aired, a bus driver shared a picture of a sign she said the district put up at one of its compounds.
"All drivers need to be aware of their speed," it reads. "Drivers stopped for speeding will be disciplined."
Turner shared her bus route assignment with WDRB News and said it shows the district is actually pushing drivers to break the speed limit. But she's not worried about retribution for coming forward.
"I love what I do," she said. "If they're going to terminate me over this, that's their loss, not mine.
"I say the majority of the ones that are speeding are because of the time constraints."
Another bus driver says overcrowding on buses pushes his route "to the max," making it difficult to accommodate that and complete the route on time. That driver also mentioned confusion among parents at the bus stop and unruly behavior from students on the bus as residual reasons for route delays.
Turner handles routes for three schools. She said the there is no way to follow the timeline route JCPS gave her without speeding.
"My bus is at Wilhoit, which is the extreme eastern part of the county. My first pickup is 34th and Herman. They give me 19 minutes to get there, which if you get on the Jefferson/Oldham County line, to get to 34th and Herman is more than 19 minutes," Turner said. "Even with speeding, it's more than 19 minutes."
An online directions search shows the route takes at least 21 minutes, putting her two minutes behind schedule before she ever picks up her first student.
"Some of the more open roads, we're more inclined to be more heavy on the foot, because there is the pressure you've got to be on time," she said.
And that impossible timeline continues to add up with each stop.
"Most of us don't want to speed, but you have the pressure of not being late, so there are times, like I said, you do get a little heavy," Turner said. "You are late, then you suffer consequences.
"You can get write-ups and can eventually be terminated."
Turner hasn't had any write-ups and wasn't one of the drivers WDRB News clocked speeding.
Her route sheet has her assigned to leave the Phoenix School at 7:35 a.m., but it has her next stop at 7:33 a.m.
"They need more bus drivers or they need to figure out how to route it where we're not so time-constrained," Turner said.
JCPS Spokeswoman Renee Murphy said drivers bid on routes, and "their selection is determined by seniority as stated in the union contract."
