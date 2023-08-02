LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and a Ford pickup truck on Newburg Road near Trevilian Way.
MetroSafe confirmed it received reports of an injury crash around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. There were no students on the bus. Pictures from the scene show JCPS Bus No. 0683 with substantial damage to its front end.
Another picture shows a truck with damage to the front and driver's side of the vehicle. No further information is available at this time.
A news release from LMPD said preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup truck, driven by an adult female, swerved into the path of the bus and collided with it head-on. The driver of the bus was injured in the crash, but the extent of those injuries are not known.
First responders had to extricate the woman from the pickup truck before she was taken to UofL Hospital with serious injuries.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.