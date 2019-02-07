LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bus monitor working with the Jefferson County Public Schools was arrested Thursday afternoon, weeks after he allegedly assaulted a student.
According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Jan. 17.
Police say 67-year-old Daniel Barry was a bus monitor working on a JCPS school bus when a 4-year-old refused to sit in the seat Barry had assigned her.
According to the warrant, Barry responded by guiding her to that seat, but she got up again. Police say he then picked her up under her arms and "tossed" her into the seat.
The bus driver then told Barry that she was rerouting the bus so that the child's bus stop would be first.
Police say at one point, Barry sat next to the child, but eventually returned to his seat.
But when the child put her head partially into the aisle, police say Barry hit her in the face with the palm of his hand.
The incident was caught on surveillance video, according to the warrant.
Police say when the 4-year-old was dropped off at day care, she was crying and told a day care worker what happened.
A warrant was issued for Barry's arrest, and he was taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police on Thursday.
He is charged with fourth-degree assault — a misdemeanor. Barry is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
