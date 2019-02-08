LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bus monitor for JCPS accused of slapping a 4-year-old girl in the face was in court Friday.
Daniel Barry was working as a bus monitor for JCPS when LMPD says he assaulted a young girl.
The judge set a $5,000 bond for Barry at the prosecutor's request, even though he has no criminal record.
"This is the kind of situation where it seems to me a criminal summons would have been appropriate, frankly," Jason Dattilo, Barry's attorney. "We would have produced him, you know deal with the case and the allegations."
According to court documents, the incident took place on Jan. 17. That's when police say Barry was trying to get the girl to stay in her assigned seat.
When she refused, he guided her to the seat, but she then got up, so police say Barry picked her up and tossed her into the seat.
The girl tried to leave her seat two more times, and Barry put her back both times
The bus driver then told Barry she was rerouting the bus so the girl’s stop would be first. Police say Barry slapped the girl's face, when she put her head into the aisle.
When the girl got off the bus at her daycare, she was crying and told the staff what happened.
JCPS has not released the video of the incident, but they do say Barry was reassigned to work in a building not around children.
The judge ordered Barry to have no contact with the girl or her family. He is due back in court Feb. 18.
