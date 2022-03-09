LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No serious injuries were reported after JCPS Bus No. 1877 was involved in a crash in west Louisville Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Greenwood Avenue, according to a MetroSafe supervisor. A witness at the scene told WDRB News that the bus appeared to have the right of way, when it was hit by a silver car that remained at the scene.
A WDRB crew at the scene saw a silver Chevrolet not far from the bus near 28th and Greenwood. An ambulance was called as a precaution but no serious injuries were reported, and no one was taken to the hospital.
Pictures of the school bus appear to show damage to the front bumper near the passenger loading door.
This story will be updated.
