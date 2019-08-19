LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has canceled all outdoor activities for Monday because of high temperatures.
The district issued the news via a post on its official Twitter account.
UPDATE: All @JCPSKY elementary, middle and high school outdoor activities have been canceled today, Aug. 19, 2019, due to the heat. https://t.co/vp1HLgMni8 pic.twitter.com/PmRmfo8GZ2— JCPS (@JCPSKY) August 19, 2019
Families are encouraged to check with their children's schools for possible changes.
The National Weather Service says Monday is the hottest day of 2019 so far.
