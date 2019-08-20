LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has canceled all outdoor activities for Tuesday because of high temperatures.
The district issued the announcement via its official Twitter account.
⚠️: All @JCPSKY elementary, middle and high school outdoor activities have been canceled today, Aug. 20, 2019, due to the heat. pic.twitter.com/EjXbKEWVKK— JCPS (@JCPSKY) August 20, 2019
The cancellation impacts all JCPS elementary, middle and high schools.
