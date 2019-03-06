LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS announced early Wednesday morning that it had to cancel school due to a high number of teacher absences.
This is the second time in less than a week the district had to cancel school because of teacher absences.
On February 28th, teacher advocacy group "KY 120 United" called on teachers across Kentucky to call out sick to protest legislation. The bill in question would change the selection process for members of the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System board.
House Bill 525 passed committee, and will eventually be up for a vote in the House.
JCPS has not said if the school cancelation on March 6th is linked to any teacher protest.
On March 5th, superintendents from across Kentucky, including JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio, urged lawmakers not to pass House Bill 205.
That bill would allow private school scholarship donors to collect tax credits for their at least 95% donations, up to $1 million.
The sponsor of House Bill 205 says he doesn't have the 60 votes necessary for the bill to pass the House.
