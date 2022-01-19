LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With rain and show in the forecast for Wednesday night, Jefferson County Public Schools is canceling activities.
All athletic contests and other extracurricular activities after 6 p.m. are canceled. That includes scheduled games for JCPS JV, girls and boys basketball games including Fern Creek at Butler, Eastern at DuPont Manual and Iroquois at North Bullitt.
Staff and families were notified Wednesday afternoon.
❄️ SCHEDULE CHANGE | Due to expected inclement weather, all @JCPSKY games, matches, and other extracurricular activities must end by 6:00 p.m. tonight. All games, matches, and other extracurricular activities scheduled to begin after 6:00 p.m. are canceled. #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/VVu8eB5CH1— JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 19, 2022
