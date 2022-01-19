JCPS logo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With rain and show in the forecast for Wednesday night, Jefferson County Public Schools is canceling activities.

All athletic contests and other extracurricular activities after 6 p.m. are canceled. That includes scheduled games for JCPS JV, girls and boys basketball games including Fern Creek at Butler, Eastern at DuPont Manual and Iroquois at North Bullitt.

Staff and families were notified Wednesday afternoon.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.