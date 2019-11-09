LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) — Michael Raisor, the Chief Operations Officer at Jefferson County Public Schools who was once considered to be the district’s superintendent, will step down to become a senior vice president for MGT Consulting in Tampa, Florida, Raisor said Saturday.
Raisor told WDRB News that he informed JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio of his decision Thursday.
Raisor said he will primarily consult on projects involving district operations for MGT Consulting clients while also helping in the firm’s district and school turnaround efforts.
"This is my dream job, to help districts across the nation improve school-district operations, because it’s an area that I think gets not enough attention and it’s an area where, if you do it right, it can free up dollars that then you can spend in the classroom and do what matters," he said.
Raisor is expected to stay at the district until he begins his new position at MGT on Dec. 2.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.