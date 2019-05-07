LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The JCPS student assignment review committee met Tuesday to identify problems with the district's current plan.
The student assignment plan was last reviewed in 2012, and a group is now charged with coming up with ways to fix it.
"We weren't really coming up with ideas to fix things (tonight). We were coming up with challenges with the current system," committee member Cindy Cushman said. "Some students have lots of choices, and some students don't have any. Some of the particulars around that have to do with magnet criteria that automatically cut kids out, like with behavioral issues and things like that."
The committee followed this model for its guiding principles: access, diversity, choice and ease of understanding, with equity as an overarching theme. The group listed challenges like forcing choice for the sake of diversity and fewer choices for students in west Louisville.
"We need to work on how we're going to communicate any type of change, just across the board and not just to our English-speaking families," said Cassie Blausey, JCPS Executive Administrator of School Choice. "Our ESL and all of those families in the district need to be touched by this."
The state requires JCPS to make changes in time for the 2020-21 school year, which means a plan would have to be approved by this fall.
"I feel like we're not really there yet," Cushman said. "I feel like the actual nitty-gritty is going to be trying to make the fixes for it. So I don't think we're quite there, but this was progress."
The committee meets again in two weeks to come up with solutions to the problems members identified at Tuesday's meeting.
