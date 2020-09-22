LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In an effort to get more people to the polls, Jefferson County Public Schools has created a voter registration site.
JCPS officials are encouraging students who turn 18 before Election Day to register to vote.
The district said they created the voter registration site for students, teachers, staff and the community to register easily.
"Continue to advocate and have your voices heard, this starts with one simple step, register to vote, put your words into action," said Hannah Elble, a Southern High School senior and recently registered voter.
"Registering only took me about four minutes, but four minutes can affect your next four years."
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has challenged all 15,000 full-time staff and hundreds of part-time staff to register to vote.
Pollio is hoping for 100% participation among JCPS for Election Day on Nov. 3.
