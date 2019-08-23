LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools custodian has been reassigned after he or she was accused of making threatening comments.
JCPS notified parents about the alleged comments made at Fern Creek High School on Thursday.
The district says it reported the threats to police and the custodian was reassigned, pending an investigation.
Extra security was at the school on Friday as a precaution.
JCPS says student safety is its highest priority, and it takes every threat seriously. Officials have not commented on the nature of the threats.
