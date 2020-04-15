LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools delivered a record 48,290 meals Wednesday.
School officials said they distributed 24,065 breakfasts and 24,225 lunches, the most the district has delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district has been providing the meals to any child under 18 while schools are closed. Meals are provided at 67 sites in the county. Families can get food for the children with no questions asked.
For a list of sites, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.