LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS could arm its new force of school safety officers, and the district might have no choice if certain bills pass in Frankfort.
On Tuesday night the district heard from some community members who oppose police in schools and say the officers' presence could negatively affect some students.
"We're not dealing with armed militia. We're talking about kids! Children!" exclaimed Chanelle Helm to the JCPS policy committee. "Get it together."
Helm is a JCPS parent and organizer with Black Lives Matter Louisville.
"We asked for counselors, not cops," she said. "We didn't ask for guns. The children aren't asking for guns."
Sonja Devries, a member of Showing Up For Racial Justice, said, "I'm especially concerned about black and brown children who are usually the targets of police and security."
The policy committee has been reviewing proposed policies and giving feedback on the JCPS school safety officer program. The meeting focused on standard operating procedures outlining officers' equipment and weapons.
Some of those procedures involve when officers can and cannot use their firearms.
"We are demanding the most that we can possibly expect from an officer, if they're going to discharge their weapon near a child," said JCPS board member James Craig.
According to the proposed manual, behaviors such as firing warning shots or horseplay would be off limits. Officers would also be prohibited from firing a gun when it's "probable" to hurt an innocent bystander.
The officers could also carry three fully loaded magazines.
Board member Linda Duncan said, "If there's a threat, we've got to be prepared inside the building."
The officers' proposed uniform involves a taser, handcuffs and firearm — but holstered out of sight under a sport coat.
District officials said they will comply with state laws, as lawmakers prepare to take up a bill that would mandate arming every officer inside Kentucky schools.
"It seems likely to become law at this point, from what I've seen and heard," said Superintendent Marty Pollio. "I think it's an important part of the conversation that we're having here."
The school board could make a final decision by the end of this month.
