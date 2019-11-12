LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools plans to push for more state funding, a fully funded retirement system and no money for charter schools during the next legislative session.
The Jefferson County Board of Education discussed the district's legislative priorities during a work session Tuesday night. The draft also included calls for programs and funding for teacher recruitment, no scholarship tax credits and legislation to discourage youth vaping.
Board Member Chris Brady said curbing youth vaping is critical to protecting student health.
"I'd like to see specifically mentioned in this ... that we are also in favor of banning (e-cigarette) flavors, all flavors," he said.
Legislators in the upcoming session will set a state budget for the next biennium, and that will include spending for schools.
Board members emphasized the importance of more funding for items including teacher salaries, school security and infrastructure.
Board Member James Craig said the district needs more facilities and more teachers, to improve learning and security.
"The security challenges aren't going to be met by more SROs," he said. "They're going to met by more teachers in the buildings and more humans in the building."
The board will take a vote on priorities next month, before lawmakers return to Frankfort on Jan. 7.
Board members suggested that they also might push for explicit support for student assignment plans. The district's student assignment plan allows students to apply to various schools, which means they may attend facilities other than the school in their neighborhood.
The district says that approach allows parents and students to choose a school that works for them. While critics have said that the plan means long bus rides for many students, proponents have said it puts students in schools that better serve their needs.
Proponents also warn that abandoning the district's student assignment plan would lower student diversity and essentially re-segregate much of the student population.
