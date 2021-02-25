LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus drivers for Jefferson County Public Schools are airing their concerns with heading back to school.
Officials for the drivers' union say they're still working out terms with the district for social distancing and whether or not students will have assigned seats on the bus when they return to school.
"Everybody wants to go back to work and get back to normal, but there is fearful things, for their own physical safety and health concerns, so that's the biggest concern we have right now," John Stoval, president of Teamsters Local 783, said.
"Trying to figure out how it's all going to go back, because you get so much information from CDC, the state, federal officials about what's acceptable, what's not, so it's kind of confusing and certain people are hearing 'Well we hear we're only supposed to be six feet apart, but then how can they get on a bus?' So those are some of the issues that some of the drivers have concerns about."
Officials say the memorandum of understanding between the union and JCPS — which will clarify social distancing rules and assigned seating to help with contact tracing — is still being drafted.
Bus drivers who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine have already received the shot, but there are still concerns about a safe return to school.
"It's kind of torn between going back and not going back, fearful for their health, fearful for what they will have to deal with when kids get on the bus," Stoval said. "If John or Susie is sick, what are they supposed to do?"
JCPS is about 175 drivers short of being fully staffed. Pollio is not as concerned about a shortage as 40,000 students will not need transportation as they opt to continue learning virtually.
