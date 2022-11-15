LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big birthday celebration was held at a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school on Tuesday.
Students and staff at Byck Elementary held a massive surprise party for a beloved substitute teacher.
Dora McDougle is celebrating a milestone 80th birthday. She's been a longtime substitute at several schools in west Louisville over the years.
It's clear her years of service have made a huge impact on her students.
"She comes in every morning with a smile on her face," said Letisha Broadus, school counselor at Byck Elementary. "She loves on our children, she subs in our MSD classroom a lot and some of those students that were nonverbal will now ask for her by name."
"I love working with the children," McDougle said. "They keep me going, they keep me young."
McDougle has been teaching for 48 years and was totally blown away by Tuesday's surprise party.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.