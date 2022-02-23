LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is planning to end the school year on time, despite taking several snow days this semester.
It will need full board approval, but the Calendar Committee is recommending the year end as scheduled on May 26 for students.
The district's calendar has four more school days beyond what the state requires. Since only three snow days have been used and a handful of early dismissals, these can be forgiven by board approval.
If the district takes another full day off, then the last day would likely get pushed back.
The district also has one NTI day out of 10 to use if needed. An NTI day does not need to be made up.
