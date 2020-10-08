LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has extended meal pickup times at certain locations.
Families of students can now pick up meals between 4 and 6 p.m. at five local high schools, three middle and two elementary schools. The district is making those hours available for families who are working or helping students with in-home learning and cannot pick up meals during regular meal pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The extended hours are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Butler, Eastern, Male, Seneca and Valley high schools; Carrithers, Farnsley and Westport Middle schools; and Grethouse Shyrock and Roosevelt-Perry Elementary schools.
The district is making meals available for anyone 18 and younger. The meal program is offering one breakfast, one lunch and one diner every day.
