LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Department of Education has extended a deadline for Jefferson County Public Schools to hire a special education chief by two months, the agency announced Thursday.
in August to avoid a proposed state takeover of JCPS. The position requires at least 10 years of teaching experience in special education.
The district had been directed to hire a new chief by Jan. 1, but Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis has extended that deadline to March 1 pending approval by the local school board.
The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to vote on amending the settlement agreement at its Jan. 8 meeting, according to a KDE news release.
“Identifying a candidate for this position soon is critical so that she or he can immediately get to work, but it is essential that it is the right candidate,” Lewis said in a statement.
“There are few elements of our agreement as important as the addition of this cabinet-level position. I expect that the district will do everything within its power to ensure that the right candidate is identified and hired in the next two months.”
While JCPS resumes its national search, the current director of exceptional child education, Scott Hooper, will serve as acting chief.
“As with many areas in JCPS, our goal is to transform educational outcomes for our students,” JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a statement. “Dr. Hooper’s experience will be invaluable during the interim and his knowledge of the program will help to guide the department.”
