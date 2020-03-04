LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two Kentuckiana school districts are keeping a close eye on the spread of the coronavirus.
Both Jefferson County Public Schools and Greater Clark County Schools sent emails to parents, guardians and staff on Wednesday.
JCPS said it's working with Louisville Metro Health and Wellness and has developed a "Pandemic Viral Event Plan," which details steps to keep students and staff safe. The district is currently at Level 3, or the Advanced Precautions stage, of its seven-level plan. Level 3 calls for raising awareness, additional precautionary measures and implementing enhanced disinfectant processes across the district.
JCPS also encouraged parents to sign up for School Messenger, which will provide important alerts from school officials at the situation progresses.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tested three people from Louisville for a new coronavirus, but none was confirmed to have the highly contagious virus, according to the city’s top health official.
Greater Clark County Schools said its officials are also monitoring the situation. The district will ensure school nurses and staff work with students to promote good hygiene, and custodians will thoroughly clean schools every day.
"Outbreaks like this are always troublesome. Some parents and students might be worried about this virus and how it may impact our schools and communities," the district said. "Be assured that we are aware of these concerns and are proactively working to insure our schools are safe for all students and staff."
