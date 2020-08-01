LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools says the district has handed out 1,818,111 free meals to students as of July 31.
The district said Friday that 17,682 meals were handed out Friday. The district began handing out the meals in mid-March to help families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several distribution sites have been set up across Jefferson County.
For a listing of the current free meal distribution sites, click here.
Related Stories:
- 1.5 million free meals handed out to students since mid-March, JCPS says
- JCPS expects to provide 1 million meals to Louisville youth by mid-May
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.