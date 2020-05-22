LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools reached a monumental milestone Friday when it handed out its 1 millionth free meal as part of its food service expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state's largest school district started offering the free meals via a drive-up service two months ago, providing free food for anyone under 18.
The 1 millionth free meal went to Debra Jackson, a mother, grandmother, aunt and full-time caregiver to five kids.
"I wasn't even going to come," Jackson said. "She said, 'We got to go get our lunches, we got to to get our lunches.' I said, 'Okay, let's get out of here!'"
With so many little ones running around, Jackson says the kids are eating her out of house and home, "all the time."
Many of the families who pull up to pick up food receive SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, or other public assistance. For them, another economic boost to help fill the food pantries is on the way. Some are calling it a second stimulus.
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said, "Those eligible for EBT will get an additional benefit if they have children in the family."
That "second stimulus" amounts to $313.50 per child. It's for all families eligible for free and reduced school meals, and for most, the money will come automatically, said Julia Bauscher, director of school and community nutrition for JCPS.
"Families receiving SNAP benefits would automatically have that additional EBT money added to their cards," she said. "I understand that happens this week. Families who are receiving KTAP, foster children or Medicaid, my understanding is they will receive a card in the mail."
The pandemic EBT is huge infusion, $163 million of federal funds, into Kentucky. Officials say 500,000 children will qualify, with three-quarters of the students in the state eligible for free and reduced meals. Like traditional food stamps, the money can be used for groceries -- but not alcohol or tobacco.
"It gives me a great amount of peace," said Bauscher. "that will definitely help our families will be struggling for a time to come as our economy gradually reopens."
Some families may be eligible because their kids receive free or reduced meals at school but are not already enrolled in programs that create automatic payments. Those families must apply for the pandemic-EBT online starting June first.
For more information on the program, CLICK HERE.
Related stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.