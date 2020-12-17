LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of winter break, Jefferson County Public Schools said it handed out more than a million pounds of food Thursday to families around Louisville.
Families received two weeks worth of food, which the district said is supposed to provide 11 days of lunches and 19 days of breakfast and snacks.
There were long lines at Layne Elementary School and JCPS' other 100-plus meal distribution sites around the city Thursday. Many sites ran out within 90 minutes of opening, according to Dan Ellnor with JCPS Nutrition Services.
"This has been a phenomenal effort," Ellnor said. "... To give you an idea: A normal school day we would do 100,000 meals a day, and we're doing over 600,000 meals just today."
Among the items given away: chili, breakfast meals, quarts of shelf-stable milk, frozen sliced strawberries and more. Heating instructions and tips were also provided.
Officials with JCPS said the demand for food is greater than ever as the community continues to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're starting to see the kids at the end of the cul-de-sac. The families that normally are doing OK," Ellnor said. "They may have to make a decision about new shoes or a set of tires for the car. Now we're seeing those kids coming through the lines with the need that's out there."
