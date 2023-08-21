LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After elementary and middle school Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students returned to classrooms last Friday, high schoolers did the same on Monday.
The return of high school students on Monday added 20,000 bus riders to the mix for JCPS.
Elementary and middle school students on buses were home by 7:43 p.m. last Friday.
Students began the new school year Wednesday, Aug. 9, but the first day was plagued with bus delays in the morning and the afternoon as the district had implemented new school start times and bus routes.
Some students' buses never showed up that morning, and others didn't get dropped off from school that evening until almost 10 p.m.
"There are still going to be bus delays," JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said on Sunday. "We do not want parents to think that there won't be. There will still be delays in the morning and the afternoon. We are asking that you give us a 30-to-45 minute grace period and then if your bus hasn't arrived, call 485-RIDE or call your school and get some additional information on that."
JCPS plans to get a new app for parents to be able to track their child's bus.
The Edulog Parent Portal Lite app shows users when a school bus is scheduled to pick up and drop off a student. Parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when a bus comes within a certain distance of their homes.
JCPS has a new "Return to School" website meant to help parents check the district's Bus Finder and get answers to common questions. To access it, click here.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- JCPS parents hopeful Monday's bus commutes go well when high schoolers return to class
- 2nd grade JCPS student dropped off at wrong stop, one mile away, despite correct bus tag
- JCPS says all students riding the bus have been dropped off on 2nd day of school following transportation issues
- JCPS working with bus compounds to help students who don't have a route
- JCPS elementary, middle school students return to class after a week off due to transportation issues
- JCPS implements 5 changes ahead of Friday's return to school, including new app to track buses
- JCPS makes busing changes ahead of Friday, works to roll out bus tracking app
- JCPS postpones start of Early Childhood programs, leaving parents looking for child care
- Surrounding school districts not seeing increase of transfers from JCPS after busing issues
- JCPS will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, planning for 'staggered' return starting Friday
- Kentucky lawmakers listen to frustrated JCPS parents, plan to take concerns to superintendent
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.