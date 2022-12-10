LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) held an annual event to donate to families in need.
The "Take What You Can Tote" event allows attendees to come and take as much as they can carry to their cars. The school district's clothing assistance program has a warehouse full of clothes, shoes, accessories, toys and make up.
Hundreds of people waited in line to get their turn at the event on Saturday.
"It's fantastic because this is what it's all about, this is us sharing all the great stuff that we get," said Justin Willis, parent relations coordinator for JCPS. "The people who trust us to get it to the right people, we're getting it to the right people, we see them taking it today, excited, thrilled, happy to be here."
More than 600 families participated in the event.
