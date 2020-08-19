LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students and teachers are gearing up to start school in less than a week.
On Wednesday, families of students attending Seneca High School were stopping by to pick up Chromebooks. The school plans to have a drive-thru orientation next week.
It's something one family said is still important to attend.
"I want to know who's going to be instructing my kids, whether it's going to be online or in-person," Holly Frank said. "That way, I know who to contact when I have a problem or they have a problem. So I think it's still important to be able to meet the teachers."
JCPS students are scheduled to visit their schools to pick up Chromebooks and any other supplies they may need throughout the week. Schools have drive-thru orientations planned throughout the rest of this week and next so students and parents will have a chance to meet teachers
And as students and parents get ready for class, so are the teachers.
Superintendent Marty Pollio wanted to get teachers excited about the new and unconventional school year, so in a sign of the times, he held a virtual pep rally with just a few parents and teachers actually in attendance. Pollio encouraged teachers to remember the reason they chose an education career and talked about how much more teachers deserve: more praise, more pay and better facilities to educate in.
"I know it's hard," Pollio said. "I've heard from teachers. This is difficult. This is challenging. We want to be great, but it's not easy to start a year remotely. But I can tell you this: I've had more confidence than ever that JCPS will step up again. We will show the greatness of the people of this district."
JCPS is notifying parents about drive-thru orientations, but if you have questions, check with your child's school.
