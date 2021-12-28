LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools held another round of testing and vaccinations for staff members Tuesday.
The clinic was held in the Seneca High School cafeteria for JCPS employees to get their COVID-19 booster shots before winter break ends.
Several employees took advantage of it. Nearly 300 people got vaccinated, and most of them were there for booster shots. But first and second doses were available for people who needed those as well.
School officials said they have seen an uptick in the number of cases, similar to state and county trends. They have seen a gradual increase since just before Thanksgiving, so they said they were happy to see people come out to get vaccinated.
"Vaccination is a life-saving measure, so if you're a parent and your child is 5 and above and they've not been vaccinated yet, I urge you to consider that," said Eva Stone, district health manager for JCPS. "Because, again, that is one of the things that we know. It can be life-saving for people and their family members."
Testing was also available at Seneca and all other JCPS high schools. About 3,600 tests were given Monday alone. In the four days before Christmas, 4,900 tests were given.
Testing will continue after winter break.
JCPS is hosting a similar vaccine clinic for people who speak English as a second language Jan. 8 at Newcomer Academy.
Related Stories:
- JCPS COVID-19 testing partner nets nearly $3 million from federal grants
- Reporting error: Some JCPS families sent negative COVID results despite not being tested
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.