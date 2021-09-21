LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) educators received more than just an apple on Tuesday.
The school district in Louisville held the eighth annual Baird Excellence Awards.
The annual event recognizing innovation and leadership in the classroom was held at the Louisville Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
"These educators represent the best of JCPS," Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a news release. "They have demonstrated exemplary leadership skills and innovative teaching that aligns with our district's Three Pillars: Racial Equity, Culture and Climate, and Backpack of Success Skills."
Kurron Carmichael, who educates at Ramsey Middle School, started teaching six years ago.
"I wanted the kids to see people like me, you know, I'm not represented, you don't see a Black man in every single school," Carmichael said. "I just wanted kids to see representation of something that they could be, just give them something to look forward to and let them know education is the way out."
Carmichael says he thought it was a prank when he received the email that he won an award. He calls it a blessing to be nominated by someone who believed in him.
At the event, 35 JCPS educators received honors.
