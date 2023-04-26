LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With hundreds of teacher vacancies, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is working to fill as many of its open positions by next school year.
To get a head start, the district hosted a job fair for its Choice Zone Schools on Wednesday.
The Choice Zone is part of JCPS' Student Assignment Plan, which takes effect during the 2023-24 school year.
Teachers at Choice Zone Schools, as well as Accelerated Improvement Schools (AIS), will receive an $8,000 stipend, as well as other benefits to promote equity.
The district hosted the job fair in the west end at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, with people lining up before the doors opened.
James Balbon was one of the people looking for a new job. He is currently an Exceptional Child Education and Learning and Behavior Disorders teacher, however the position is being eliminated at his current school, Byck Elementary.
"The kind of kids that are at that school, I myself went to inner city schools, so I'm just kind of fond to it, I live in the area so I like to work where I live at," Balbon said.
Jamiera Johnson is the director of School Choice Programs. She is confident the incentives offered will help recruit and retain teachers.
“We know a school improves when teachers stay, and so we want to retain them, this right here, this event gives us opportunity to have teachers potentially get hired and once they’re in, the leaders of the building will do anything possible to retain them," Johnson said.
Potential employees were able to fill out applications on site during the job fair.
Brent McKim, president of the district's largest teacher's union, the Jefferson County Teachers Association (JCTA), believes the stipend offered will be more successful in retention than recruitment.
He said there are about 300 teacher vacancies, many of those being in Choice Zone Schools.
"I think I'll make a bigger difference with keeping teachers in the schools,” said McKim. "If you're receiving an extra $8,000 in pay, it's pretty hard to adjust your budget down."
McKim said the union has proposed elevated stipends at AIS for over a decade and that teachers in Choice Zone Schools will see additional benefits, like five extra paid planning days.
George Nichols is a teacher at Iroquois High School, which is designated AIS.
"At a school like ours, our challenges look a little different than other schools," Nichols said. "When you teach at a school like ours, you have to have a lot of patience and you have to have a lot of perseverance."
Nichols said he already knows of teachers willing to stay longer because of the stipend, but hopes additional benefits will continue for teachers.
"One of the challenges is really going to be the district is really going to need to add more supports for behavior and discipline, and support outside of the school," he said. "The district is really going to have to not throw a little money at teachers to make them happy, but they're going to have to put those support people in there and put in those systems that extend beyond school as well."
As of January, more than 90% of parents turned in their applications for the 2023-24 school year. As for kindergarten applications, the district said 311 of 374 picked a school in their choice zone, close to home, about 83%. The numbers are similar for middle school, with 551 of 715 opting for a choice zone school, 77% picking a school near their neighborhood. In high school, the numbers dropped a bit, standing at 33%.
JCPS expects the number of teacher openings at AIS and Choice Zone schools to change as teachers transfer and move in and out of the district. But its administrators hope early recruiting proves to be proactive.
"We have their information now, we have their resumes, so we can contact them," Johnson said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.