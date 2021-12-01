LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families were able to get some in-person help Wednesday night getting registered for the next school year at Jefferson County Public Schools.
The district partnered with the Louisville Urban League to host School Choice Night at the JCPS Shawnee Satellite Office.
Families were able to get help registering for kindergarten, magnet schools and more.
"There are many families in certain areas of our community that have not participated during this window, (and) we want to make sure that families do," Renee Murphy, a spokesperson for JCPS, said. "So they have all the information, all the best options to apply to the school of their choice and learn what options are available to them."
The School Choice period ends Dec. 15. Murphy said families who are able to apply during this window have a greater chance of getting their first choice school.
Murphy also said JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio wants to make the district's Student Assignment Plan more equitable, and is looking to make changes to it.
For more information about School Choice and to apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.