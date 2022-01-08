LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vaccine clinic aimed at Jefferson County Public School students who speak English as a second language and live in the west end was held on Saturday.
The district held the clinic at Newcomer Elementary, where they also targeted families who live in the 40210 and 40212 zip codes in Louisville, which have the lowest vaccination rates in Louisville, according to district officials.
The first vaccine clinic targeting these families was held three weeks ago. Organizers say language barriers can't hinder vaccine access.
"Folks have come from places that have been war-torn and they've never had a formal education and never had a formal healthcare system and so it's just really trying to families and let them know about the vaccine," Dr. Eva Stone, JCPS health manager, said.
Around 244 COVID vaccines were given during the clinic Saturday, including booster shots for adults. The clinic also administered 60 flu shots.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.