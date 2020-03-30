LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools are boosting security measures after schools closed during the outbreak have been suffering more break-ins and thefts.
JCPS has added patrols at all school campuses and facilities. And to prevent large gatherings, the district has closed additional facilities, including the Atherton High School tennis courts.
"In accordance with the social distancing expectations from the governor, all JCPS athletic facilities must be secured to prevent group usage," the district said in a statement. "This must include the Atherton High School tennis courts until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to opening up access as soon as safely allowable."
The district's decision comes after Mayor Greg Fischer ordered all basketball courts and soccer fields to close in the city's parks.
