LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest school district is redoubling its efforts to clean and sanitize its schools in the wake of the spread of coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Schools is at Level 5 of its seven-level of its Pandemic Preparedness Plan, which means the district is trying to prevent the closure of schools, but also making preparations in case that has to happen.
The district says cleaning is one of the most effective tools to keep kids safe. It uses a hospital grade disinfectant to wipe down all of the surfaces that kids touch every day, like desks and chairs. After that, housekeeping staff comes in behind with a bleach spray that is able to disinfect the areas that the wipe downs can't reach. Those types of sprays used to only take place when requested, but since concerns about the virus have grown, the district has begun using the bleach sprays every night.
"What we're doing right now is the routine cleaning that goes on at our schools all the time anyway," said Renee Murphy, a JCPS spokeswoman. "What we're doing now is trying to get to as many schools as we can in the after-hours to spray. So our goal is to get to between 15 and 20 schools a night, and we're glad to say that right now, we're at about 80 percent of our schools that have had that additional spray."
In addition to cleaning, teachers are showing students a video about proper hygiene and handwashing. They're even teaching them the correct way to sneeze. One third grade class calls it the "Dracula Sneeze."
District officials say they're working closely with state and local health departments to determine if and when schools might need to close.
Late last week, the district also reversed a ban on hand sanitizer.
"Until late last week, we did not allow hand sanitizer in schools," said JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert, in a statement released Monday evening. "We have ordered it, but it has not arrived."
Hebert said that in the meantime, schools are free to purchase hand sanitizer if they can find it, and teachers are welcome to buy it if they choose.
"We are still encouraging frequent, proper hand washing as the primary way to prevent spread of viruses, but principals have been told hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol as a back up," Hebert added.
WDRB inquired about the rule after hearing from students and parents who claimed hand sanitizer had been confiscated at school. At least one viewer claimed her child had been told hand sanitizer was banned because it was flammable.
JCPS officials have not commented on why the ban had been in place, or what prompted its reversal.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.