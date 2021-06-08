LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is making sure kids who are not in school still get the lunches they need.
The district kicked off its summer feeding program Tuesday in which it's giving out free, nutritious meals throughout the summer to anyone 18 and under.
Since March 2020, the district has served 7.5 million meals. This summer, curbside food pickup will be available at 44 locations every Thursday.
⬇️ LIST OF LOCATIONS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O688UV4s17— JCPS (@JCPSKY) June 8, 2021
"We will distribute seven days worth of meals to families, which is two more days of meals than we have distributed so far," said Julia Bauscher, executive administrator of nutrition services. "We'll also expand our mobile routes. We'll send five routes into apartment complexes and mobile home parks."
The district will also have two mobile routes that will visit parks and pools every day to provide students with lunch.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.