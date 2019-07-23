LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The beginning of JCPS' 2019-20 school year is less than one month away, and many students are preparing to return to school.
To help families get started on the right path, the district has launched a new webpage to provide information on information including open house and orientation dates, back-to-school events, health requirements and calendars.
The webpage also provides the district's fundamental supply list for elementary and middle school students. While the fundamental supply list provides general guidelines, families are encouraged to talk with their children's schools before buying supplies.
The district allows schools to take away items from the list based on needs, but schools are not allowed to add items.
