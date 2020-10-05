LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has launched a new program for its students to get real-world career training.
The district announced the start of Junior Achievement's 3DE program Monday. Students at Valley High School and the Academy @ Shawnee will work to solve actual problems businesses face, giving them real-world and hands-on career experience.
"If you have been around high school students, you know they need motivation," said Christy Rogers, assistant superintendent for high schools for JCPS. "They're not just going to learn math when it's down the road. That doesn't ring true to them right now. So they need to learn and engage and collaborate now on authentic challenges. And that's what the 3DE system brought to us. And when we saw it, it was just a way, a vehicle, for our business partners to get inside our classrooms academically."
The program started in Georgia and helped to turn around one of Atlanta's lowest-performing schools.
It will start at Valley and Shawnee next school year.
