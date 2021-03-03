LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As students prepare to return to in-person learning, parents may have a lot of questions.
Jefferson County Public Schools has set up a webpage called the "New Way Forward" with everything families need to know.
The site lists everything from when children will be in class, bus information, to what to do if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
JCPS also provides information on the Virtual Academy for families that decide to keep students on NTI.
Elementary students will be the first to resume in-person learning on March 17, starting on a staggered schedule. Middle and high school students will begin in-person classes April 5.
